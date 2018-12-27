What are the things that make you proud?

What makes me proud is having a dream and being able to accomplish that dream, with the support of my family. It is one thing to have a dream and another thing to be able to accomplish it. My dream began in 1954 when I had just finished one year in Afikpo Government College. I was on a long vacation at the time when my father took ill and died of what, as medical doctor now, I know was pneumonia, simple pneumonia. That illness that killed my father at that time could have been treated and cured with one injection of Penicillin, but there was no hospital. There was no nearby hospital. He died needlessly at the age of probably his sixties and it was at that time, 1954, as I was going back to Afikpo, that I said to myself that if I ever have the opportunity of being a medical doctor, I will build a hospital in Igbo Ukwu so that what happened to my father does not happen to other people.

That dream was in 1954 and, as God would have it, I had aptitude in Biological Sciences, which, in fact, led to medical school. When I got to medical school, finished and went into specialty training, I found I had aptitude in research. So, all of a sudden, I was diverted into research, which is completely different from clinical medicine and that research led me to being a professor because research puts you on the academic route. I became a professor before I was 40 years at Ife. Now, I could have stayed a professor; the next thing would have been to continue there and then maybe one day I would be made a vice chancellor somewhere, but I was full of life. I was looking for challenges.

The only challenge I could see at Ife was when I was promised a sheep colony for my research. My research area was with pregnant sheep, fetuses, how the lungs mature in the womb. I was operating on fetuses in the womb and giving them medications to mature their lungs and that sort of thing – that I would have a pregnant sheep colony to continue my work at Ife. I got there, not only did they not have a pregnant sheep, they had no sheep at all. So, I found out that the only thing that was actually happening was to go to the senate and argue on trifles. So, I said to myself, is this what I’m going to be doing for the rest of my life?

I was looking for challenges. It was then that my initial reason for going to medical school kept coming back and, incidentally enough, you know at that time, when only very few people were going abroad, my send-off to the United State was remarkable; it was Igbo Ukwu thing. I didn’t need money because I had the American scholarship, but they insisted on giving me some money. A man who didn’t have the money to give me went out and collected soil and wrapped it in Ogilisi leaf and gave me and told me that I should take this soil that he wrapped to America, and that I should keep it with me wherever I went; all he wanted was for me to bring it back to Igbo Ukwu and drop it. I accepted the wrapped soil.

Of course I didn’t take it with me but I knew what he was saying, the symbolism. So, the idea of the wrapped soil came to me when I was at Ife, doing no research and that was when I then told my wife. Fortunately, she was an American who was also looking for more meaning in life. My wife went to one of the best universities in the US, the same university that Hillary Clinton attended. My wife was a senior in Wesley College when Hillary Clinton entered the same college. She wasn’t looking for money. She had gone to Ghana when she was in the university to work in a place that looked very much like Igbo Ukwu when I met her. The place had no electricity, no water supply. She had gone for a summer exchange programme. When I met her in her final year of university, I asked her what she was planning to do after graduation. She told me she was going back to Ghana, to Axim, that’s the name of the village. She told me she was going go back to Axim to continue the project and I said to myself, you know what, you are not going to Axim, you are going to Igbo Ukwu. So, the very day she told me she was going back to Ghana, to a village, I knew that I had found a wife who was in tune with what I wanted to do.