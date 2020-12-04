By Henry Akubuiro

Stakeholders in the Nigerian project have called for a united nation and a functional local government system at the recent launch of Tunde Adeniran’s book, Africa’s Security Challenges in the 21st Century: Power, Principles and Praxis in Global Politics, in Abuja.

Former Permanent Secretary in the Presidency and the current President, Nigerian Folklore Society (NFS), Dr Bukar Usman, who chaired the occasion, called for unity among various ethnic groups in the country, miffed by calls by groups to break up the country.

He said: “Those people who say Nigeria will break should rather encourage the youths that there are great potentials inherent in the country, and it is only for us to solve the problem.

“There is virtually no country that has not encountered one problem or the other; so, with unity, we can solve our own problem which is peculiar to us.

“Nigeria will not break up, because the solution to Nigeria’s problem is not by breaking up but unity and purpose,” he noted.

In his remarks, the former Commandant, National War College, Rear Admiral AG Adedeji, noted that addressing security challenges entailed purpose, process and organisation, adding that integration of rural development must be prioritised.

He frowned at the poor attention accorded to rural communities by political leaders, adding, in the past, Public Works Departments (PWDs) were in charge of maintenance of rural roads nationwide, their activities helped in checkmating the activities of banditry, among others vices in the country.

He noted: “l appeal to politicians to sit down and think about how they can rejuvenate the local government system.

“Let us go back to the PWD system of maintaining our roads, put human beings on the roads to maintain the roads, and to double as the security agents of the country.

“I call on the authorities concerned, let us do something about the road system; let our roads be covered and through this measure we can address our security challenges.”

The author of the new book, Adeniran, hinted that the book, which contains 12 chapters, proffers critical solutions to the lingering problems and the policy options to reshape and secure Africa’s future in the global arena.

It is an explicatory tour, he added, and an incisive strategic analysis of the world’s political outlook and Africa’s security imperatives to bring about sustainable peace, meaningful democracy, justice, equitable development and advantageous global presence in a world of unsettled scenarios.

While commending the author, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, iterated that the nation needed more of his kind to guide the youths.

According to him, the youths should know that the future of our nation is bright, but need the older generation to educate and equip them with appropriate skills needed to excel.