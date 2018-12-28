Aisha Wayas

It was a day that would linger for long in the minds of thousands of residents of Maryland, Lagos, and beyond.

Sunday, December 23, was an atypical day in the area. It was the day a non-governmental organisation, Emmanuel Umohinyang Foundation, marked its 10th anniversary.

The event turned the entire Adebayo Dejonwo Estate, Maryland, into a beehive of activities, as many trooped to the neighbourhood to celebrate with the foundation and its founder, Mr. Emmanuel Umohinyang, who was also

celebrating his birthday.

Umohinyang, a lawyer, is a die-hard supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari. He is also the convener of Re-elect Buhari Movement, a volunteer group campaigning for a second term for the President. The group, it was gathered, has so far registered over eight million voters for Buhari’s re-election.

READ ALSO: When royal fathers, others celebrated Elegbara

At the end of the day, many indigent people smiled home, as they got assorted foodstuff from the foundation to make the Yuletide an enjoyable season for them and their families.

Before the event commenced, a substantial space at the venue had been stocked with different gift items, including about 2,000 bags of rice, different kinds of musical equipment, air conditioning units, chairs and many more.

The foundation also had about 20 cows slaughtered for meat to be distributed among indigent folks. There were also millions of exercise books with 60 leaves as well as higher education notes promoting the re-election of President Buhari and supporting the police. Many churches also benefitted from the foundation’s largesse, as

they were given musical instruments and chairs.

Among such churches were The Lutheran Church of Nigeria, Christ Embassy and The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, who was out of the country, was represented at the event by her younger brother, Usman Alilu.

Alilu lauded the foundation for always sparing a thought for poor and not-so-rich people in society, even as he tasked other Nigerians to always share what they have with others who might not be as privileged. In his words, giving is a godly act that triggers immense blessings.

Said he: “The wife of the President is always happy sharing with the less privileged, and this is what Mr. Umohinyang is doing. Mrs. Aisha Buhari is happy with what he is doing and wishes him well.”

One of those that spoke at the event was Mr. Olusola Ofoyetan, a visually-impaired man who prayed for more successes in the years ahead for Umohinyang and his foundation.

He noted: “Today, all of us are rejoicing with Mr. Emmanuel. We are happy that he is putting smiles on our faces again at this time. We are happy to see you, sir, and we are happy to be here.”

In his remarks, Pastor Charles Igbafe of Christ Embassy, Lagos Mainland, expressed gratitude to the foundation for helping to make the Yuletide one to remember for many families in Lagos and beyond.

He lauded Umohinyang, a member of Christ Embassy, adding that the church was proud of his activities and those of his foundation.

Also excited was Mr. Nkem Itor of Lutheran Church. He said of the foundation: “Christianity is love. What you are seeing here today is a demonstration of the love of God. Mr. Umohinyang has used his resources for the betterment of people’s lives, so I am happy. You can see smiles on the faces of most people here today because they have something to keep body and soul together this season.”

No fewer than 400 persons, including many widows, went home with assorted foodstuff, even as there was enough to eat and drink. The foundation also gave scholarships to hundreds of orphans to further their education.

In a chat with Daily Sun, Umohinyang, who was joined by his wife, Esther, noted that: “In my place, a man cannot be said to be serving God without serving people around him. Prophet T.B. Joshua also said, when we give, it makes us like God who gives to everybody, yet collects from no one.

“You will be shocked to see the impact that the foundation of President Buhari, Katsina Foundation, has made so far in Kastina State even with his meagre salary as a soldier, and even when he retired. The President’s deep-seated love for the downtrodden speaks volumes.

“If you also look at the Future Assured programme of the wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, it is a source of inspiration. Look at the medical facility the foundation built in Yola, yet this is a woman who does not get subvention from anywhere. It means the office can be better than it was in the past. Her deep passion for widows and the needy is very commendable.

“I am always happy when I am in a position to give. It makes me so happy.”

READ ALSO: Offa robbery: FG commissions N700m MOPOL barracks