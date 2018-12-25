Former governor of Abia State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Orji Kalu, has expressed hope that Nigeria is gradually taking its rightful position in the comity of nations. The APC senatorial candidate for Abia North said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has been implementing proper policies and social investment programmes aimed at alleviating the suffering of the masses. Jubilation in Abia North/South as Kalu, Wabara make INEC list He cautioned the political class against heating up the polity with unguided, unpatriotic and inflammatory utterances, and also, urged politicians to embrace issue- based campaigns ahead of the 2019 general election.

The former governor said these, yesterday, when he addressed scores of supporters and political associates, who paid him a solidarity visit in Igbere, Abia State. He said: “As we celebrate Christmas and approach 2019, let us seize this opportunity to reflect on our lives as individuals and as a nation. Nigerians, regardless of ethnic, political and religious divides, must embrace piety, togetherness, selflessness and patriotism in all endeavours for the country to regain its lost glory.

“The unity of Nigeria is not negotiable and as such, we must continue to leave in peace and harmony. Let us see our diversity as added advantage for Nigeria’s progress and not an opportunity to polarise the country. With different cultures, languages and religious beliefs, we can complement ourselves in life. As we gradually approach the 2019 polls, let us abide by the tenets of democracy, anchored on probity, transparency and accountability.