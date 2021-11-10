Chairman, Senate Committee on Environment and Member of the Paris-based Climate Parliament, Ike Ekweremadu, has the proposed Green Grid remains Nigeria’s greatest takeaway from the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, as the country stood to benefit immensely from the energy superhighway.

Ekweremadu stated this while interacting with newsmen on the sidelines of the climate conference holding in Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom.

“I think the greatest takeaway from this COP26 is the launch of the Green Grid because, for us as Africans, we see opportunity to contribute to world development and also to benefit thereof. With Green Grid energy superhighway, it is most likely there will be energy sufficiency across the globe.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

“So, I am happy Nigeria has indicated interest in being part of it. I am a member of the climate parliament. We deliberated on it and everybody was excited Nigeria and Kenya in Africa are going to partner the rest of the world, including the United States of America, to drive this initiative, which is going to be a mega revolution,” he said.

Ekweremadu regretted Nigeria had not given the environment adequate attention in terms of funding as well as policy and legal frameworks. He however, expressed optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari would sign the Climate Change Bill already passed by the National Assembly to avail the country the needed quality legal framework to attract funds and better manage climate change.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

“Nigeria has not shown sufficient interest and commitment in terms of budgetary provisions to the Ministry of Environment and its agencies as well as funding projects and policies in the environmental sector. So, COP26 is an opportunity for those of us here to attract investments, opportunities, and supports from our global partners and the international community to drive some of these initiatives because climate change is real.

“Before we can get funding or support, you must have the necessary and well-articulated legal framework for us to drive these policies. So, I am happy we have been able to pass the Climate Change Bill, which is awaiting the president’s assent…,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .