The Eze Ndigbo Ifako Ijaiye Lagos State, Eze Michael Ezekwobi (Oyioma na tundigbo gba gburugburu) has asked Nigerians to pray for peace and unity as they celebrates the Easter, sybolising the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In a statement, Ezekwobi explained that Nigeria was going through tough time in her over 6 decades of existence and as such required constant prayers in order to pull through as a nation.

On the threat issued by arewa group for the Yoruba people to vacate the northern region, Ezewobi said such calls were worrisome as it was capable of causing inter ethnic crisis. He said constitution of Nigeria guarantees coexistence of any tribe in any part of the country. He urges the FG to go after persons raising such alarm in the country.

While reacting to statements credited to onetime aid to former president Goodluck Jonathan, Dr Doyin Okupe that Igbo should apologise to the North over 1966, coup, Ezekwobi advise Dr Okupe to desist from inflammatory comments that could pitch one ethnic group against the other.