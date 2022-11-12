By Henry Akubuiro

So far, the ongoing National Festival of Arts and Culture (Eko Nafest 2022) has provided abundant laughter and joy, but the blissful mood was momentarily tainted when little Precious Iniolowa Olubanjo, an SS2 student of Model Secondary School, Alabaka, Akure, Ondo State, got broken hearted, and burst into tears. But she laughed last.

Olubanjo, who came to Eko Nafest to represent her school and state in the essay competition themed “Culture and Peaceful Coexistence”, ended up shedding tears for missing out.

The rule of the essay competition stipulated that a state must present only one candidate for the essay competition. She didn’t know that until the competition was about to begin, and she was surplus to requirement.

Before she left Ondo, she was determined to contribute to how Nigerian culture would drive the country’s unity and love. She felt dejected when the news was broken to her and she couldn’t participate again.

On getting wind of that, Otunba Runsewe, the chief driver of the annual festival, decided to placate the weeping girl by taking her to Mama Nafest, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-0lu, who played host to children from the 36 states of the federation and FCT at the Governor’s Lodge, Lagos.

Recounting Precious’ story, which touched the hearts of everyone present, including the First Lady of Lagos State, Otunba Runsewe revealed his deep love for Nigerian children whom he believes must be encouraged and supported to be ambassadors of Nigerian culture tomorrow.

Mrs Sanwo-0lu was gracious to little Precious and all the children present whom she gifted not only ice cream and the best of Nigerian cuisine but computer laptops and other academic materials to help them to surf the world of information.

Precious Olubanjo was then called upon to give a vote of thanks, and she said, “Mummy, I must thank you for the honour done to me today and other children here. Mummy, you restored my hope, and I also wish to thank our daddy, Otunba Segun Runsewe, and all those who made it possible for me and others to be here. Thank you mummy, I love you!”

With Precious Olubanjo, weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning, as Psalm verse said.