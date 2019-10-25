Remi Adefulu

For many teachers from public schools who had the privilege of attending the 2019 Gold Crest Teachers Conference in Lagos, the event would no doubt have lasting impression on their minds for a long time to come.

As they assembled at the Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral hall, Ikeja for the programme, some must have come with “a learn and go” attitude.

But signs that this was going to be both educative and entertaining started with the first guest lecturer, Mrs. Ekimiebi Esiri, a culture and diversity expert who spoke on the theme ‘The place of culture and values in education.’

She stressed that the place of culture and values in human development could not be overemphasized. In her words, this was in view of the fact that both shape the worldview of people, including children, no matter who they are.

She noted that culture is a construction of humans, stressing that the ones that are good be kept alive, while the bad ones be done away with.

Another dimension was added to the conference when Mrs. Bukola Olowe, a lawyer, dance and play therapist took the floor to speak on ‘Emotional Intelligence for teachers.’ She told her audience that teaching children could be best achieved using playing and dance as tools of trade. She said these make children emotionally balanced.

She told the teachers that they have a great role to play in the lives of children as they are interventionists between the school and the home.

Using herself as an example, Olowe stated that the period she has spent getting information from sexually molested children is between three and ten hours. This, she informed, makes play and dancing important in view of the fact that it makes children emotionally and mentally stable.

The teachers had Mr. Abiodun Kolawole of MBS consulting to thank for effortlessly lifting their spirit by making them regain their confidence.

Apparently tapping from exposure and experience, Kolawole, who spoke on the topic, ‘Becoming a brand ambassador as a teacher,’ did not mince words when he told his audience that he was proud to be a teacher. He pointedly told them they were in an important profession which though not appreciated globally remains one of the best jobs on the planet.

He however charged them to make the difference in their profession to excel. This, he said could be achieved through vision, hope, love and excellence, among others. He said it was important for the teachers to know that the world would first receive them before receiving their message.

His lecture no doubt fired the adrenalin in them as the teachers revealed that Kolawole had renewed their confidence in their chosen field.

Other papers delivered at the two-day event included ‘21st century teacher and learner’ as well as ‘Teachers health and inner peace.’

In her speech at the event, Goldcrest President, Rev.(Mrs.) Agatha Chukwura said that the training was targeted at developing wholesome child’s mind, spirit and body. This, she said, was born out of Goldcrest’s knowledge of the importance of teachers training of children.

Chukwura stated that understanding and working together with other stakeholders will ensure production of great national and international leaders.

The representative of the Lagos State Universal Bank Education Board (SUBEB), Mr. Ade Abatan commended Goldcrest for joining the government to improve the quality of teachers through regular training.