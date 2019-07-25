Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has finally issued a certificate of return to the senator-elect for Imo North senatorial district.

The commission had in a statement signed by National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, warned that it would not bow to pressure from Uwajumogu, urging him to wait until the commission’s next meeting to decide his case.

“In the case of Imo North senatorial district, the commission was served with the judgement of the court on Wednesday, July 16, 2019, and the commission had its regular commissions meeting on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

“The said judgement could not undergo the regular processes and procedures of the commission and must wait for the next commissions meeting. The commission will not be stampeded into taking precipitated action or decision that may be detrimental to the electoral process and procedures,” the commission warned.

However, confirming the sudden change in the decision of the commission on Thursday, Okoye told our correspondent that Uwajumogu was issued the certificate at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

“I can confirm to you that the commission has issued a certificate of return to the senator-elect for Imo North senatorial district, Benjamin Uwajumogu,” Okoye told our correspondent on telephone.

Reacting after the presentation of the certificate, Uwajumogu commended the judiciary for standing by the truth, just as he expressed gratitude to the commission for obeying court order.

“It is a victory for the judiciary and I commend the judiciary for standing by the truth. I also commend INEC for obeying court order. I also commend the people of my senatorial district for not taking the laws into their hands in these trying times. I rededicate myself to serving Imo North better than I did in the 8th Assembly,” he noted. Reply Forward