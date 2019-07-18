Years of disagreement between a chieftain of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State branch, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo and an estate developer, Mr. Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof, aka Kenny Doo has been finally laid to rest. The rift had unsettled many stakeholders and peace lovers in the community usually regarded as the center of confluence in the state.

Perturbed by the long-term crisis, the head of Arota Ologun family of Orile Oshodi, Chief Teslim Adeola Almaroof, summoned a meeting to resolve the problem between the two parties. Oluomo and Almaroof are indigenes of Oshodi.

The peace meeting, held at the residence of Almaroof at Ikeja, was sequel to different appeals made to him by some indigenous people of Oshodi. The peacemaker disclosed that he was also personally disturbed by the protracted crisis, therefore, the need to intervene. He stressed that there cannot be tangible development in any environment where there is a dispute.

Oshodi people had lamented that the crisis hampered peaceful coexistence among the followers of the duo. Oluomo and Kenny Doo later embraced themselves and assured all present that they would continue to work together in the interest of Oshodi community.

The convener, who could not conceal his excitement, blessed them and charged them to use their resources and influence to bring transformation to Oshodi. Elders and youths in the area commended Almaroof for the fatherly role he played in resolving the dispute. They also lauded Oluomo and Kenny Doo for sheathing their swords.

Among those present at the meeting were a prominent member of NURTW, Chief Alamu Otegbeye; a community leader, Chief Biliaminu Akinola; ex-commissioner in the Local Government Service Commission in Lagos, Busayo Adebayo and a security expert, Chief Owolabi Ajayi, who poured encomiums on Almaroof and others behind the success of the resolution.