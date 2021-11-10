From Fred Itua and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Senate and House of Representatives, yesterday, passed the harmonised version of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021 at separate sittings.

The passage followed the consideration of the report of the Conference Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

Both chambers okayed direct primaries for aspirants to all elective positions in all political parties. It also empowered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to determine the procedure for voting and reliance on electronic transmission of results during an election.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on October 13, 2021, constituted a seven-man conference committee to meet with their counterparts in the House to harmonise the differences in the Senate and House versions of the bill.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, who chaired the Conference Committee in the Senate, presented the report on the harmonised version of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

In his presentation, he said the bill when passed by the National Assembly, and subsequently assented into law by the President, would regulate the conduct of election in federal, state and area councils in the Federal Capital Territory.

He said the Conference Committee at its retreat, considered and adopted 21 clauses in the bill.

“It is imperative to point out that with the successful harmonisation of this bill, a process that started from the 7th Assembly through to the 8th National Assembly has now been completed by the 9th National Assembly.

“The bill is now ready for passage and presidential assent. I am happy to state that most of what we call “citizens top priorities” on the Electoral Act Amendment, including the use of technology have been addressed by the Electoral Bill, 2021,” the Senate leader said.

The chamber on October 13, 2021, re-amended certain aspects of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill contained in Clauses 43, 52, 63 and 87, respectively.

The House also adopted the report of harmonised Electoral Act Amendment Bill after a consideration of the report of the conference committee at the Committee of the Whole chaired by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu, told journalists, in Abuja, that with the passage of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, the parliament had done its part in giving Nigerians a legal framework for credible elections in 2023.

He said the Electoral Act Amendment Bill would be ready for President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent in the next seven days.

Kalu said with the passage of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, the National Assembly had passed the ball to the executive arm of government.

“The question is where is the legislation heading to next? It will go to the Clerk to the National Assembly from where it will go to the president. The matter, in the eyes of the parliament, has been decided, which means that the parliament has done all that the law requires it to do with regard to law making.

“We have asked the bureaucrats to pass the ball fully to the executive. I am sure that within seven days or thereabout, the legislation will be migrating to the president who is interested in ensuring that democracy in our country is strengthened.”

The House spokesman, while responding to question on what would be the reaction of the parliament, in the event that President Buhari withholds assent to the Electoral Act Amendment, said the constitution is clear on a likely course of action.

However, he expressed optimism that the President will assent to the bill, just like he did in the case of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

“We still have options open in a case where Mr. President for any reason takes a position that we think we are not convinced. But in this case, when we get to that bridge, we will cross it. But there is no need to preempt Mr. President,” Kalu stated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .