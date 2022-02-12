By Ngozi Uwujare

It’s the end of the road for a lady described as a serial fraudster and impersonator by the Nigeria Police. Operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) Unit has arrested the 30-year-old lady, Besida Rukayya who,. It was gathered. The police described her as a fraudster and impersonator.

She is said to have robbed victims of phones and duped a victim. She also impersonates as a gynaecologist working at the General Hospital, Abuja before her arrest in Abuja on December 13, 2021, it was gathered.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Mr. Tunji Disu told Saturday Sun that the suspect, Besida Rukayya is a suspected serial fraudster who has duped several innocent people in Abuja and Jos, the capital of Plateau State.

He said she always claimed to be a medical doctor at the General Hospital Abuja and that she has and operates a non-governmental organisation (NGO) called Action Aid.

“She has duped several innocent victims from one hotel to another, just as she has robbed people of their phones which she claims she bought from their shops. She would also send fake alerts into their bank accounts,” Disu said.

DCP Disu explained further that one of her victims, Mr. Wada Musa, an Assistant Director of Nigeria Intelligence Agency, Abuja, wrote a petition to IGP Usman Baba Aikali dated April 26, 2021 and said that the suspect, Besida Rukayya allegedly committed “criminal breach of trust, cheating, obtaining money under false pretence and threat to life against Besida Rukkayya who claimed to be Dr Rukkayya.”

He said the IGP/IRT swung into action on May 27, 2021 and moved to Jos Plateau State to search for the suspect. It was gathered that Besida Rukkaya had been accused of duping some people in her hotel, Nana Country Hotel Jos.

He said the suspect absconded from the hotel after scamming the management by not paying her N400,000 bill. She reportedly ran away from Nana Country Hotel, Jos to Grand Cubana Hotel in Abuja where she was arrested on December 13, 2021.

“Meanwhile, the suspect, Besida Rukkayya is in our custody and has confessed to how she used different hotels in Jos as a base to dupe innocent people of their money and phones in their shops,” the police chief said.

In an interview, one of the suspect’s victim, Wada Musa told Saturday Sun: “I am an Assistant Director at The National Intelligence Agency, Abuja, I travelled on April 2, 2021 with three of my colleagues on official duty. We lodged at Nana Country Home Hotel, Jos, Plateau State. When we were at the restaurant, we met the suspect who introduced herself as Dr. Besida Rukayya and that she worked at the General Hospital Abuja as a gynaecologist. She claimed to hail from Jabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, and she also claimed to have a non-governmental organisation (NGO) known as Action Aid. She told me that his father was a retired Air Force officer that he had a big farm where different cattle was being bred.”

“It was at that point that I showed interest. On April 3, 2021, I used GT Bank account to send N960,000 to her which she called me to acknowledge. The second time, on April 6, 2021, I sent N380,000, but since then I have not heard anything. Whenever I called her phone line, it would be switched off. Later, I called one of the managers of the hotel, who went to check her room but unfortunately the suspect, Besida Rukayya had absconded. The total money I sent to her bank account was one million, one hundred and thirty naira to supply me cows. Immediately, I quickly wrote a petition to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Aikali who through the IGP/IRT arrested the suspect in another hotel in Abuja on December 13 2021.

Another victim, Blessing Nkrukuka also explained how she was robbed by the suspect of her phones.

Said she: “Besida Rukayya came to my shop to buy iPhones. She priced the phone and told my salesgirl to follow her to her car. But before my salesgirl got to her car, she had already zoomed off. It was later that we learnt that she had duped several people that do the same business. We sell phones, but she would buy and then send fake bank alerts to the sellers. She took my three phones worth N600,000 without payment.

“It was when I heard that the IGP/IRT team arrested her that I came down to ask for my phone, and she said she had sold it to another person. The police operatives are still investigating her and I am waiting to see the outcome so that I can collect my money from her.”

The suspect Besida Rukkayya also spoke with Saturday Sun. she said: “I hail from Kogi State, but I was born in Kano State. I attended Command Children School in Kano. From there, I proceeded to the King College Secondary School Kano. I later went to Bayero University Kano but I dropped out at 200 level in 2014. I came and stayed with my uncle in Maraba before he later died. I got an apartment through my boyfriend who travelled to Turkey. I travelled to Jos, Plateau State and I lodged at Nana Country Home Hotel in Jos. I used the hotel as a base where I duped innocent Nigerians claiming I am a doctor. I told people that I was working at the General Hospital as s gynaecologist. It is true I met the victim, Mr. Wada Musa at the restaurant and lied that I am a doctor, and also that my father is a retired Air force Officer and that my father had a big farm in Abuja. We struck a deal that I would supply ten cows and he sent N980,000 into my account. The second time, he also sent another N380,000. The whole money was one million, one hundred and thirty naira.

“Also, I duped the hotel manager of my hotel bill, which was N400,000 because I could not afford to pay the hotel bill. I eventually had to switch off my phone, and I absconded from the hotel in Jos. I thereafter ran to another hotel in Abuja. It is true I run a non-governmental organisation (NGO) called Action Aid. The money I got after scamming Mr. Wada Musa was what I used on my NGO. I distributed the money, gave it to the widows to gain their support for my NGO. Some of the phones I collected, I sold them and used the money to hire an ad hoc staff and promised to pay them N10, 000 daily. I ordered a person to supply me plenty of bags of rice and Indomie. The supply didn’t work out, as the man discovered that I wanted to dupe him.

“I duped some people when I bought things in their shops like phones, laptops and promised to send money to them and at the end of the day; I would send them fake alerts. I ran to another hotel, the Grand Cubana Hotel where I duped some people there and impersonated as a doctor. I did that until the IGP/IRT team arrested me in the hotel on December 13, 2021. I know that I have been involved in different criminal acts, all to survive in life. I moved to a hotel where I know people can easily be duped. That was where I do lodge”, she explained.

DCP Disu stated that the suspect was a one-man squad doing her illegal business all alone.

He said the suspect would soon be charged to court.