From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, has won the rescheduled Ebonyi South All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election.

The election was rescheduled in obedience to the ruling of a Federal High Court in Abakaliki.

The election took place at the Headquarters of Afikpo North local government area of the state on Sunday.

Chairman of the electoral panel, Emmanuel Adedayo, who announced the results after voting, said Governor Umahi scored 250 votes to defeat his immediate younger brother, Austine Umahi, who scored 10 votes.

According to the election panel Chairman, Mrs. Ann Agom-Eze, who appealed the judgement of the Abakaliki Federal High Court, scored zero vote.

Other contestants in the election are Mrs. Ibiam Margret (zero vote) and Mrs. Elizabeth Nwakaego (zero vote).

