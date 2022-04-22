After a long interregnum, the iconic drama series, Village Headmaster, is finally making a big return to television screens across the country.

This was disclosed during the week through a press statement issued by Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP). As a matter of fact, the new production of The Village Headmaster is being actualised through a ground-breaking partnership between Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP).

Produced in line with the best international standards, Village Headmaster contains the right amount of drama, comedy, culture, romance, suspense, action and other elements of a legendary television series.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

On its return to television, the programme will still parade some of the original cast including Dejumo Lewis (Kabiyesi), Ibidun Allison (Amebo), Dan Imoudu (Chief Dagbolu), Dele Osawe (Teacher Fadele), Melville Obriango (Teacher Oghene), Kate Adepegba (Folake), and Lara Akinsola (Doyin).

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

It will also star an array of artistes from across Nigeria. They are Chris Iheuwa, Rachael Oniga, Jide Kosoko, Mr. Macaroni, Funky Mallam, Yemi Shodimu, 9ice, Monica Friday, Mr. Latin, Eric Obinna, Adekunle Salawu, Deborah Anugwa, Henry Arnold, Jide Alabi, Jumoke Odetola, Kristy Imanlehin, Rykardo Agbor, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Babatunde Aderinoye, Mide Martins, Sam Uche Anyamele, and Omo Ibadan among others.

Powered by telecoms giant, Glo, the brand new Village Headmaster will hit the screen on Sunday April 24, 2022, and would henceforth air weekly on three top TV platforms such as NTA Network every Thursday from 8-9pm, AIT Network every Wednesday from 9-10pm, and wapTV (DStv 262, StarTimes 116, GOtv 102, FreeTV 751, Play 275, and MyTV) every Friday from 8-9pm.