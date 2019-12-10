Bianca Iboma-Emefu

Veteran journalist and publisher, Dr. Haroun Adamu has appealed to government at all levels to take the issue of unemployment in the country seriously because thousands of unemployed youths pose as security threat.

“ There is an urgent need to solve the unemployment challenge for Nigeria to experience real transformation. The government must work out a plan to reshape the progress of our nation.’’

Adamu disclosed this at the 2019 Lagos State University Discovery Lecture and Book Presentation, midwifed by the institution’s Centre For General Nigerian Studies.

Adamu, who chaired the event said the problem is just too serious to treat with levity, adding that tertiary institutions have a role to play in this matter cause they can’t continue to produced graduates for the labour market, rather they must begin to produced job creators and entrepreneurs.

“Our tertiary institutions must also relate effectively with industries in order to ensure that students are trained for the job available.

Adamu noted while examining the title of the book: “Can Nigeria Survive Another Century As A Corporate Entity? A Compendium”, said the presentation was a good attempt by LASU to help Nigeria find a lasting solution to the myriads of problems confronting her.

The problems as enumerated by Adamu include the ongoing Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, the problem of cattle rustling, banditry and kidnapping in the North West; physical destruction as a result of herder-farmers’ clashes.

He continued: “Going down South West, South East and South-South, armed robbery and kidnapping for ransom daily confront the people and government

In his speech, Prof. Biodun Akinpelu, Director, Centre for General Studies of LASU noted with regret that: ” Nigeria is currently passing through a dark and turbulent moment in her history and this is threatening its foundation.

“The atmosphere today is full of suspicion and apprehension. The inter-ethnic trust that we grew up to know is virtually gone”

Akinpelu, therefore, challenged the academia and other stakeholders on the need for the continuous discourse of issues and developments concerning the corporate existence of Nigeria as a nation.

In his remarks, Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo, the immediate past Pro-Chancellor, and Chairman, Governing Council of LASU noted that whatever development that is prevalent in a particular society was a function of leadership.

He said the current peace enjoyed in LASU was a function of the dynamic and pragmatic leadership style of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun.

Guest speaker at the event, Prof Adekunle Akinyemi, who presented a paper on Nigeria’s survival and the tasks ahead of our youth” said Nigeria is at a crossroad grappling with myriads of problems.