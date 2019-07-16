Dozens of people were feared trapped after a four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai on Tuesday, news reports said.

The residential building in the congested Dongri area came down, trapping between 40 and 50 people, broadcaster NDTV reported, quoting police officials.

Rescue workers and firefighters were on the scene, searching for survivors, the report said.

Building and wall collapses occur frequently in India during heavy rains of the monsoon season.

Fourteen people, including army soldiers were killed in a building collapse in the northern town of Solan

during heavy rains on Sunday. (dpa/NAN)

READ ALSO: Sierra Leone school defies state ban on pregnant girls in class