By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

The Easter retreat organised by the Lord’s Chosen church might have come and gone, but testimonies have continued to pour in from those attended and connected to the programme.

The theme of the event was “God’s Covenant of Peace and Blessings”, where the general overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, prayed for God’s intervention in the plethora of challenges bedevilling Nigeria.

One of the highlights of the gathering was the testimony of a once notorious cultist who forsook his old ways to embrace Jesus Christ.

Recounting his ideal, Moses Ibe, who resides in Ikotun, Lagos, said he was one of the inmates released from prison on March 29 after serving a five-year jail term.

He narrated how he joined a cult, experiences, charges laid against him and how he was finally released.

According to him, he joined the deadly fraternity in Lagos, having been lured into it from the street through a friend. He confessed that they committed many crimes, including robbery and murder.

It was while in prison that he got in contact with an evangelist from the Lord’s Chosen who was always visiting and praying for him.

He said that he gradually began to study the word of God. He had lost all hope because the offence for the crime he committed was supposed to be life imprisonment or death by hanging. He said God, in His mercy, came for his rescue and made it five years for him.

Reliving his days in the prison, he said the food they were given was not fit for dogs; many of the prisoners died due to the ugly experience.

He advised the youth to shun all forms of criminality and violence, saying the consequences were devastating.

He also narrated how he was employed by some big general overseers of some big churches to fake some testimonies. He stated that they had a clique that was into fake miracles and collecting money in return.

“I observed the miracles in the Lord’s Chosen, and I found out that they were different from the ones we used to do in those other churches,” he said.

In his message to Nigerians, Muoka called for a permanent solution to economic and political problems. He enjoined Nigerians to enter into a covenant with God so that new things will begin to take place in their lives and in the country.