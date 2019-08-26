Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The end may be in sight to the feud between the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, and his ‘High Chiefs’ who were controversially promoted as beaded-crown-wearing monarchs on Sunday August 27, 2017 by the immediate past administration in Oyo State.

The indication emerged at the celebration of the 91st birthday of Oba Adetunji on Monday. The programme was attended by prominent members of the Olubadan-in-Council for the first time since their relationship was strained in May 2017 when the process of reviewing the 1957 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration began, which later culminated into the installation of new kings.

President-General, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Chief Yemi Soladoye, had sued for peace in Ibadan traditional family. He urged Governor Seyi Makinde to ensure a lasting solution to the crisis.

According to him, “Kabiyesi, we are indeed very happy and delighted to meet you in this radiant, regal, relaxed, serene and bubbling posture, which is a testimony to the fact that the tension which has enveloped Ibadanland and its traditional institution for some two years now has drastically reduced.

“We give thanks to our governor, Seyi Makinde, for his prompt and pragmatic action in the direction of an amicable settlement of a seemingly progressives move that nobody suspected would end up being this complex, stressful and embarrassing to all the stakeholders in Ibadan affairs.

“We also hereby thank the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, for his leading roles in ensuring that peace returns to Ibadan traditional system.”

The Otun Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun; Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin; Osi Balogun, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola; Asipa Olubadan, Oba Eddy Oyewole; Ekarun Olubadan, Oba Amidu Ajibade and Ekarun Balogun, Oba Kola Adegbola, all paid birthday homage to Olubadan.

The Ibadan new kings, who were only recognised as ‘High Chiefs’ reportedly arrived the Popoyemoja palace of Olubadan around 1:30 p.m.

Oba Balogun, however, told journalists that members of the Olubadan-in-Council would attend the next meeting of the council which they had boycotted since 2017.

The birthday was also attended by the Iyalode of Ibadanland, Theresa Oyekanmi; Agbaakin Olubadan, Lekan Alabi, many Mogajis (family heads) and Baales (village heads) from all the 11 local government councils in Ibadanland.

The Osi Olubadan, Rashidi Ladoja; Asipa Balogun, Lateef Gbadamosi Adebimpe; and Ekerin Olubadan, Biodun Kola-Daisi, who did not attend the birthday celebration sent their apologies.

Ajibade, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, congratulated Olubadan on his birthday anniversary, saying Olubadan had made history for himself, his family and Ibadanland.

He also told Oba Adetunji that Ibadan is one under the leadership of Olubadan and they all are his ‘high chiefs’ and are proud to be associated with him.

Olakulehin then led his colleagues on Balogun line in the traditional knock on the door to request Olubadan to kindly approve the promotion of the chiefs in the Balogun line.

After consenting, he paid, on behalf of the chiefs, the mandatory sum of N200, 000 to Olubadan. They then resolved to begin to participate actively in the Olubadan-in-Councils deliberations.

Olubadan thanked them profusely and invited them to the promotion exercise of chiefs in Iyalode line which is expected to kick off on Friday 30 August, 2019, saying that the secretary of the Olubadan-in-Council would get back to them.