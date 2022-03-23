By Chinenye Anuforo

Ashwini Baskshi is the managing director, Europe and sub-Saharan Africa, Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s leading association for the project management profession.

In this interview with Daily Sun, Bakshi provides expert insights into project management.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Adoption of innovative technologies

Innovation has become the lifeblood of companies in a competitive business environment. Without constantly examining markets, monitoring trends, introducing customer-centric products and services, and evaluating technologies that can enhance and speed up deliveries, businesses can fall behind and lose market share. Business owners who decide to continue operating in the ‘old way’ often do so because they feel overwhelmed and are not confident to seek out technologies that could serve them well.

That’s why at PMI we have been supportive of the emerging trend of citizen development. Citizen development is the key to democratising software and app development and empowering project managers to harness the power of technology. In fact, through our partnership with Microsoft, CD is offered free at many universities.

What competencies should a project manager have to work in this challenging environment?

Project Management Institute’s 2020 Pulse of the Profession report explores how agile, change-ready teams will thrive in The Project Economy. The world’s most brilliant strategies are only as strong as the teams behind them. According to the report, due to unprecedented workplace evolution and complexity, more than half of all organisations are already reorganising their activities around projects, requiring employers to reimagine how talent is deployed to solve problems and get work done. The study, Tomorrow’s Teams Today, explores how the future of work has led to the future of teams, and how agile, change-ready teams led by strong power skills, including collaboration, empathy and innovation, will thrive in and drive The Project Economy.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Why Nigerians should be attentive to project management skills

Project management skills are essential to any individual wishing to progress in an age where technology will increasingly be relied upon across all sectors of economic activity.

Embracing technology is only part of the picture. The typical “employee lifestyle” in The Project Economy has changed. As people are working from remote sites, their ability to operate independently has become more important. Alongside this, workers have also had to become more resourceful, confident, and adapt to a more dynamic landscape. As is now apparent, the world of work has changed forever. Project management skills are, therefore, vital to Nigerians as they work to maximise available skills, improve the country’s infrastructure and grow its economy in the context of the global landscape where projects are being delivered in more complex environments.

PMI’s 2022 Global Megatrends most applicable to Nigeria

The report recognises Digital disruption; Climate crisis; Demographic shifts; Economic shifts, Labour shortages and Civil, civic, and equality movements as the six global forces significantly impacting society and the project management profession. While all have bearing on Nigeria, the following three must be keenly watched.

Demographic shifts: With the country’s predominantly young population, Nigerian business leaders now must find ways to accommodate them in the workforce and enter professions that can create growth in a digital age.

Economic shifts are especially relevant for Nigeria. Mondaq recently reported that Nigeria will stand to benefit from the opening of inter-African trade and increased opportunities created by the signing of recent Africa-wide AfCFTA trading treaties. Under the AfCFTA, Nigeria is sure to gain from increased access to cheaper goods and services from other African countries, reduction in material and labour costs, increased production capacity, expansion in market and consumer size, and reduction in prices and businesses need to strategically prepare themselves for these opportunities.

Labour shortages have reduced the number of skilled workers businesses across the world have access to and Nigeria is no exception. Understanding the labour market in Nigeria is crucial to achieving the Federal Government’s aspiration of lifting 100 million people out of poverty by 2030. The Project Economy if supported is an avenue to create job opportunities for Nigeria’s young and growing population.

What opportunities are available for women in the project management profession in Nigeria?

No longer should “career” and “family” be conflicting goals for women. While it may require some thought and retooling, women can take steps to achieve work-life fulfilment without sacrificing either. Advancing equality in the workplace is not a woman’s issue. Creating an inclusive and equitable workplace requires everyone to be an ally – this is not a battle or victory that only one gender or individual can win. Diversity must take on many dimensions, and true equity and inclusion means creating conditions that give everyone the same chance to contribute, grow and thrive.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

An organisation that values differences breaks the barriers and enables great minds to overcome and be exceptional. Organisational leadership is central to these efforts and well-meaning DE&I policies will go a long way in supporting both women and men in employment. Without the “E” and the “I”, there is no “D”.

A PMI survey revealed that about half of workers (46%) prioritise taking breaks during the workday. This is especially important for remote workers juggling varying responsibilities throughout the day.

Remote work has also eased the stress of working in predominantly white workspaces and reduced exposure to microaggressions and discrimination according to a recent article in the New York Times.

On the opportunities in project management, while we don’t have definitive statistics regarding women in the profession in Nigeria, PMI has found that more women are joining the profession on the continent. Women in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) sector in Africa comprise only about 28% of graduates, so more should be encouraged to pursue STEM, which offers great opportunities in project management.

In developing economies, encouraging people to enter the profession should not remain the task of professional associations like PMI, but a job that is shared by government, educational authorities, institutions and others who have a vested interest in building the STEM sector- it is these professions that lead economic development. It is worth recording that women are active within PMI. North America, our largest region and the Middle East and Africa region are managed by female PMI professionals.

Retaining professionals

At PMI, we believe that when demand for professionals such as project managers grows, people will naturally wish to experience foreign cultures and businesses first-hand and take advantage of their marketability. Emigration is natural, but many will also return home with experience behind them. Many who remain abroad repatriate money to their countries of origin, which is also good for the local economy.

Retaining people requires creating innovative ways of encouraging young people to enter specific skilled areas. Organisations will need to create a successful retention culture, align on social impact initiatives, understand the importance of work-life balance, and provide greater recognition for employee contributions.

Staying employable

One of the major advantages that project management offers above other professions is that it is not bound to one sector. As project managers are required across all areas of endeavour, it also follows that project management skills and qualifications can be added to primary qualifications, such as a diploma or degree, to enhance the marketability of individuals and provide future job growth.

The workplace today is subject to constant change so people wishing to get ahead must be aware that lifelong learning is now a key requirement. Being employable, and more importantly, promotable, means that you must be aware and take advantage of any educational and job-focused skills that are available.

This sounds more daunting than it is. The easiest way to stay up to date is to join an active professional association like PMI. An association that offers seminars, workshops, conferences and has an active digital presence can be the most effective tool in ensuring your knowledge is always current, and you have the facilities available to build your market value.

The Climate Change bill

Nigeria is moving forward responsibly by formalising legislation and creating a National Council on Climate Change. The action also emphasises that the nation is committed to a future where climate change will be a central focus. The legislation provides a clear framework upon which Nigeria’s climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts will be based. It highlights the country’s commitment to saving the environment as an oil-producing country with high levels of fossil fuels.

Although significant change will take some time to achieve, there is no doubt that businesses will take the steps required to be compliant. It is in the national and global interest that they do so. Many companies across the world adopt internationally developed regimes, such as the Equator Principles, for environment-friendly projects, infrastructure and strategies. This will probably be the case in Nigeria. How effectively and cost-effectively they manage change will depend on their commitment and available skills.

From a business perspective, project managers will benefit from changes in legislative requirements as they supervise the work of contractors, contract suppliers or vendors, survey sites, and assess the feasibility of projects. They also draw up cost estimates and manage operations related to energy projects, undertake administrative tasks and become involved in marketing efforts related to projects. From a national perspective, because green projects are not tied to a source (like a mine) they hold the potential of creating jobs even in smaller towns ensuring economic benefits are widely spread.