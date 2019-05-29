Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has assured Nigerians that he and his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari, will defend the trust Nigerians reposed on them as they begin their second term in office.

Osinbajo said this at the inauguration dinner/gala night, as President Muhammadu Buhari jets out to Saudi Arabia for the OIC summit on Thursday.

He declared that Nigerians’ best days had just begun as the next level administration kicked off.

Osinbajo said: “We will defend the trust Nigerians reposed on us.

“The best years of Nigeria begins today.”

According to Osinbajo, between 12 midnight on Tuesday and 10:30am on Wednesday, there were no president and vice president, and commended the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, for not taking advantage and trying anything funny.

The Vice President said: “From 12 last night to 10:30am, there was virtually no president and vice president. We were happy that there was no problem.

“I will like to thank Mr. Senate President for not doing anything funny.”

Meanwhile, guests had herculean task accessing the venue of the dinner as the traffic into the Presidential Villa both from Gate One which is accessed through the Asokoro axis and Gate Two, accessed through the Supreme Court was at a snail speed.

Invited guests including diplomats who managed to get to the Banquet Hall, were pushed and shoved, as they were told the hall was full to capacity and could not accommodate them.

Osinbajo attended the gala in with his wife, Dolapo, along with Boss Mustapha, the Secretary of the Government of the Federation.

The gala night was attended by former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon.

Also in attendance was the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, who gave the toast.

He said those who thought Nigeria would be insurmountable were now having a rethink.

He said no matter the challenges the nation might be going through, the sum total is that Nigeria is bigger than her problems.