Sequel to creating a new format of two solo art exhibitions in a single space, last year, Signature Beyond Art Gallery there is a sense of dejavu this weekend as two distinctive artists seek to become a cynosure of all artistic eyes.

For the gallery’s new exhibitions, Nojeen Muse is showing Nature Sensation while Aguh Chibuzo exhibits Portraits of Emotion, both solos opening on October 1, 2022 at Signature Beyond Art Gallery, 107, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Muse, who studied drawing and painting at the Federal College of Education, Akoka, Yaba, Lagos, is a founding member and key figure in the Society of Nigerian Plein Air painters. After secondary school in 1994, Chibuzo enrolled in an NCE programme at the Fine and Applied Arts Education Department of the School of Science and Vocational Teaching Education, IMT Enugu.

The two solo art exhibitions, according to Signature Beyond, will feature over 39 pieces of works, with Chibuzo showing 22 works in his Portraits of Emotion, while Muse exhibits 17 in Nature Sensation. The two solo shows are being shown under what the gallery stated as “Modern and Contemporary African Art Exhibitions.”

As an artist with great depth in impressionism painting, Muse’s work takes along bold application of the palette otherwise known as impasto. From landscapes to streetscapes and general environmental captures of sceneries, Muse’s style comes with colours that define his mastery of the canvas.

Muse described his art as a “walk through” what he identified as his world of “mpasto reality.” He explained how his art creates certain “impressions” in the hearts of viewers. Among his works for the exhibition are Time Value (oil on canvas, 61 X 92 cm, dated 2021); Orange Set Out (oil on canvas, 61x 92 cm, 2021); and Rural Estate (oil on canvas, 91 X 61 cm, 2021).

“In his current outing, the simplicity and sophistry with which he rendered the ‘Hopeful’ and the ‘Visionary’ are not only disarming but salutary,” Dr. Obiora Anidi stated about Chibuzo’s works, adding, “In keeping with the central theme of his current outing, they represent a clear burst of emotions.” Some of Chibuzo’s works for the exhibition include Andy Young (acrylic on board, 20in x 16in, dated 2022); Yes, I Am Fine Thank You (oil on board, 20 x 16 in, 2022) ; and Desire-3 (oil on board, 20 x 16in, 2022).

“In the mid-1990s, I encountered Chibuzo and his paintings – as my student. Certain qualities stand out significantly in his works – his apt draughtsmanship; subtle, rich palette; sweet choice of hues, always soothing,” Dr. Anidi added in his review of Chibuzo’s work.

Some of Muse’s art events experience include Art Symposium, Faridah Muslim school, Awoyaya Lagos; Bar-Beach Colour splash, Bar-Beach (Outdoor painting event ), 2012; Think-Eat-Save, Unilag waterfront ( Outdoor painting event), 2014; Paint Out Lagos Island , Tinubu Square (Outdoor painting event), 2014; Paint Out Lagos Island ,Tafa Balewa Square (Outdoor painting event), 2015; and a solo exhibition titled Black History Month history art show, Nimbus Gallery, Ikoyi, Lagos, 2015.

Chibuzo’s works have been exposed through events such as Best of IMT @ Castle down art center (V.I) Lagos, 2001; Current Experiment in keeping with Tradition (IMT) Exhibition, 2003; Salt Of The Earth, Alliance Française Enugu, 2004; Enhancing Our Image, Alliance Française Enugu, 2005; International Women’s Day Exhibition, Islington England, 2005; Akuna Matata Africa, BBC Exhibition London, 2005; Years Of Innocence (2-man Show), Alliance Française Enugu, 2005; and Kisses From My Street (Solo Drawing Exhibition), Maison de France Lagos, 2005.