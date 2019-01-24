Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to sustain his purposeful leadership and continue to focus more on infrastructural development across the country.

Buhari stated this when he visited the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, in his palace, before addressing thousands of supporters and admirers.

He said: “Leadership is a trust and we will not allow anybody to cheat or collaborate in any dishonest dealings.

“We made fertilizer abundant and affordable which facilitate increased harvest and people now focused on farming because of the gain.”

On his part, the Sultan welcomed Buhari and his entourage and urged them to consider their visit as home coming. He noted that traditional rulers remain father for all.

He urged politicians to practise their game according to the laws. He also counselled them against breeding violence in any form.

Addressing the mammoth crowd who thronged the Giginya Stadium venue of the campaign rally, Buhari urged the people to cast their vote for the All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming general election; to consolidate on the party’s achievements in the last three and a half years.

Buhari recalled that “when I came here in 2015 to campaign, I promise three things; to fight corruption, stop insurgency and improve our economy. Today, we can all see the results of the three.

“I promise to improve on all these in my second term, so as to improve on the living conditions of an average citizen of our country,” he stated.

On his part, the National Leader of the party , Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, assured youths in the country that Buhari’s administration would cater for them more in the second term.

He also assured of food security, saying “that the country is on the path of development with a just and patriotic leader in President Buhari”.

Director General of the Buhari Campaign Organization and Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, also assured the people that the railway line from Jibiya-Gusau-Sokoto and Birnin Kebbi would soon be awarded.