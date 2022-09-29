By Doris Obinna and Chukwuma Umeorah

Associate Professor of Internal Medicine and Consultant Neurologist, Dr. Bertha Chioma Ekeh, has advised journalists in the country on the need to show more care for their health and general well-being in the dispensation of their duties.

Speaking at a one-day Health Talk, yesterday, organised by the management of The Sun Publishing Ltd in collaboration with its Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ) chapel, Ekeh, who works at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH), Akwa Ibom State, spoke on several areas including cerebrovascular disease also known as stroke, breast and prostate cancer and how to ensure journalists avoid these sickness and stay medically fit.

She decried the high rate of deaths across board as a result of these health conditions and blamed it on negligence and late detection which leaves patients with little or no chances or scaling through.

She said not being in the perfect state of medical health could affect everyday’s life.

Speaking on the topic: “Prevention of stroke and essential routine health check in adults,” Ekeh described stroke as a public health emergency, warning that in every six seconds someone somewhere dies from stroke and that one in every four persons is likely to have stroke in a lifetime. She said this made it imperative for everyone to take responsibility for their personal health.

She urged Nigerians, especially adults, to go for regular blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol checks to avoid complications that often result to stroke.

She advised the consumption of fresh food and vegetables as opposed to consumption of processed foods.

Managing Director of The Sun Publishing Ltd, Onuoha Ukeh, who was represented by The Editor, Daily Sun, Iheanacho Nwosu, urged journalists to take seriously the advice of the health practitioner.

He said journalist puts in so much commitment in carrying out their watchdog functions that oftentimes forget to take care of their health.