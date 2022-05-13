By Lukman Olabiyi

The on going trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged murder suspect of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, at the Lagos High Court, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), was stalled, yesterday, due to change of counsel by the third defendant in the trial.

Ojukwu is standing trial bothering on murder, stealing and forgery, alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, and one Adedapo Quadri.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

At the resumed hearing of the trial yesterday, the counsel to the third defendant, Mrs, J. I. Osaigede, who stood in for Mr O. A. Ogunsanya, informed the court that the Office of the Public Defender (OPD) was no longer representing Chioma Egbuchu, the third defendant.

She said that the third defendant, Egbuchu, had written OPD that she no longer needed their services.

However, the new counsel, Ngozi Akandu, who announced his appearance for the third defendant, informed the court that he was just briefed about the case on Wednesday, and that he needed time to go through the case file.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Akandu also told the court that he was given the documents yesterday, inside the court, by the third defendant (Chioma Egbuchu), adding that the document that she got from her former counsel was not eligible.

The prosecution counsel, Deputy Director of Public Prosecution, Mrs Adenike Oluwafemi, in her response, said that the rule to fair hearing was there, that litigants were free to get any counsel of their choice.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Meanwhile, the first defendant’s counsel, Mr Onwuka Egwu, did not object to the third defendant’s application.

Justice Yetunde Adesanya adjourned further hearing in the case till May 16, 2022.