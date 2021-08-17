By Romanus Okoye

The family of late Mr Michael Usifo Ataga, allegedly murdered by 21-year-old Chidinma Ojukwu, a 300 level student of Mass Communication Department, University of Lagos, has briefed constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, to watch the brief and ensure that justice is duly served in the matter.

The Ataga family, in its instruction letter to Chief Ozekhome, decried the low level of professionalism exhibited so far by the Police in prosecuting professionally, the perpetrators of this heinous cold blooded murder.

“The family had accused the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, of being complicit in an alleged attempt to protect the killers. The family said that they were shocked the 21-year -old prime suspect was arraigned at a Chief Magistrate Court, Yaba, without even being informed.

“The family had also revealed that Babalola Disu, who was arraigned for allegedly preventing the police from performing their duties and failing to report a crime to the police, “is highly suspected to have carried out the murder”.

“The family premised its suspicion on information they received to the effect that Disu’s short rental apartment was directly opposite the apartment where Ataga was killed. The family narrated how the said Disu had asked that the carpenter of Air BnB should be called upon to fix his door, only for the carpenter to be told later that it was actually Usifo’s door that was broken.

“The family accused the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Mr Odumosu, of allegedly being complicit in bungling the case through lack of depth, thoroughness, and professionalism in investigation of the brutal murder.

“The Usifo family decried the alleged comfortable movement to and from Chidinma in an Uber ride. The family queried why this was done without even handcuffs and without being informed of the intending arraignment.

“The family further alleged that the man who had claimed to be Chidinma’s father and who was also charged to the Magistrate’s court for obstructing police investigation, was actually not Chidinma’s biological father after all, but her “sugar daddy”. The family postulated that this means that the police had deliberately lied to it.

“The family made it clear it suspects the said Disu for having a hand in Ataga’s murder and wondered why he was charged for mere obstruction of police investigation and failure to report a crime, thus being granted bail in the ridiculous term of N1million only and two sureties in like sum.”