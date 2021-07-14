The operatives of the Lagos Police Command have arrested more suspects in connection with the murder of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga.

The Commissioner of police Hakeem Odumosu, made this known during a parade of some suspects at the command headquarters in Ikeja on Wednesday, without giving details.

“We have established a case of conspiracy in the murder and we have arrested more suspects,” he said.

Ataga, whose wife and children reside in Abuja, was first reported missing by concerned friends and family after all efforts to reach him proved abortive.

Later, officers of the Lagos State Police Command found Ataga’s lifeless body in a flat in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos with multiple wounds on June 16.

Chidinma, a 300-level student in UNILAG’s Department of Mass Communication, later confessed to stabbing Ataga to death while being paraded at the state police command headquarters, Ikeja, Lagos State on June 24.

