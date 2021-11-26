By Lukman Olabiyi

Mr, Ifeoluwa Oluwo, the third prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, a 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, who was alleged to have murdered Super TV Chief Executive Officer,Usifo Ataga, has revealed how the deceased’s Apple MacBook laptop got to his procession.

Oluwo, who was the third prosecution witness, revealed this while testifying before Justice Yetunde Adesanya of the Lagos State High Court, Tafa Balewa Square (TBS).

Ojukwu is standing trial alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, and one Adedapo Quadri. The witness, Oluwo was led in evidence in chief by the state prosecuting counsel, Mr Yusuf Sule.

In his testimony, Oluwo revealed that it was the first defendant, Chidinma Ojukwu, who sold the deceased’s laptop to him at rate of N495,000, after negotiations on June 18, 2021, two days after the body of Ataga was found at the short service apartment in Lekki.

The witness told the court that it was after the sale of the laptop that he saw the first defendant face on social media, in respect the charge preferred against her, and with that, he ensured that all documents regarding the transaction were kept handy.

The witness said he sells phones, laptops and accessories at Computer Village, and has been in the business for five years.

He identified the first defendant (Chidinma), and said that she was a customer who purchased a phone on April 30, 2021, and sold the deceased’s laptop to him on June 18, 2021, at the same office.

He told the court that they buy and sell brand new phones and fairly used phones.

The witness further told the court that as at the time the first defendant walked into his office, he was not around, but was called later for the final inspection of the laptop.

He said that he inspected the laptop physically, but was unable to access it initially.

Oluwo said: “I asked her (first defendant) to unlock the laptop and she did; so I conducted my internal observation, which included speed performance, the circle count of the battery and general functionality.

“After that, I proceeded to ask questions; do you have a receipt for this laptop? She replied that it was a gift from her boyfriend, and that she had two laptops and needed to sell one to pay some bills.

“I conducted a check on Apple website for my market evaluation; I confirmed the value of the laptop, from Apple website, found my mark and market valuation, $1,000 to $1,200; the exchange rate of dollars as at that time was N400 to N450.

“She wanted to sell for N600,000 and we were able to negotiate for N495,000, which I initiated from my UBA account to her Sterling Bank account,” he said.

Oluwo further told the court when asked if the first defendant produced the receipt of the laptop and he said that she was not able to provide the receipt as she insisted that it was a gift from her boyfriend.

Asked if he could detect that a product was a stolen item, he said no.

During cross-examination by the first defendant’s counsel, Mr Onwuka Egwu, asked if he was shown any documents, receipts or proof of ownership to show that the laptop was not for the first defendant, at Panti, he said no.

However, Justice Adesanya adjourned the case to November 29, for continuation of trial.

