By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government, yesterday, arraigned Chidinma Ojukwu and Adedapo Quadri, who are the two key murder suspects of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Super TV, Micheal Usifo Ataga, before the state High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square.

The two defendants are facing an eight-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, stabbing, forgery, making of bank statements and stealing, while the first defendant’s sister, Chioma Egbuchu, is facing one count charge, which is the ninth, bordering on stealing of iPhone 7, belonging to late Ataga.

The state Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi, told the court that the defendants conspired amongst themselves and allegedly murdered the deceased on June 15, 2021.

She said that the incident took place at 19, Adewale Oshin Street, in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The DPP said that Ojukwu and the second defendant allegedly killed the CEO of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, by stabbing him severally with a knife on his neck and chest.

Adeyemi said that the duo also allegedly conspired to commit forgery, by procuring and making Access and UBA Bank, account statements purported to have been made by the deceased.

The duo were also alleged to have forged First United Bank account statement of one Mary, from June 1, 2021.

The Prosecutor further accused Ojukwu and Quadri, of allegedly forging an international passport and a driver’s license in Chidinma’s name.

In count eight, Chidinma was accused of stealing two iPhones, an iPhone 7 and an iPhone 11, one Apple MacBook Laptop and ATM cards of Access and GT Banks belonging to the late Usifo Ataga from which the sum of N380,000 was subsequently withdrawn.

The prosecution also said that on June 22, 2021, Chidinma’s sister, Chioma Egbuchu was found in possession of a stolen iPhone 7, property, of the late Usifo Ataga.

The prosecution said the offences committed is punishable under Sections 411, 233, 365 (2) B, 280, 329, of the criminal laws of Lagos State 2015.

However, the 300-Level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, who was arraigned before Justice Yetunde Adesanya, alongside Quadri and Egbuchi, pleaded not guilty to the charge against them.

Ojukwu, 21, was alleged to have murdered Ataga, in a Service apartment in Lekki area of Lagos State.

Usifo was found dead with multiple stab wounds on June 16, at a short-let apartment on Adewale Oshin Street, Lekki Phase 1, where he had checked in with his lover, Ojukwu.

The defendant was consequently arrested on June 23, in her father’s house in Yaba, and paraded at the Lagos State Police Command headquarters in Ikeja.

The 50-year-old deceased Ataga was buried on July 30, in a low-key ceremony attended by his family members, including his wife and friends.

Consequently, Justice Adesanya remanded the first and second defendants in prison custody and allowed the third defendant to continue on the bail granted her at the Magistrate court.

The case was adjourned till November 9 and 11 for trial.

