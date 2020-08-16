Serie A club, Atalanta are now the favourites to sign Emmanuel Dennis ahead of a growing list of suitors from the Premier League and the Bundesliga, SCORENigeria reports.

Top sources revealed that Atalanta, who were only denied passage to the UEFA Champions League semifinals on Thursday by PSG, have shown the most interest to sign the Club Brugge winger.

Belgian champions, Club Brugge want between €20 and €25 million for a player they signed from Ukrainian side, FC Zorya, three years ago for €1.3 million. Sources also confirmed Atalanta are prepared to meet this valuation of the player.

The Belgian media have already reported that, so far, bids for Dennis have fallen short of Club Brugge’s expectations.

The player is presently nursing an injury he picked up in training and will not be in action this weekend for the champions who lost their opening game to modest Sporting Charleroi.

However, he is expected to return to action by his team’s next match.