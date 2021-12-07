Former Nigeria international, Atanda Musa, will make a return during the grand finale of annual Asoju Oba Molade Okoya-Thomas Cup today, more than three decades after his appearance.

The tournament, in its 53rd edition, is holding at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The America-based Musa will not be competing but will be the special guest at the tournament that announced his emergence in the 1980s.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Musa, whose rivalry with the late Yomi Bankole drew a lot of fans to the tournament at the popular Rowe Park Sports Centre in Yaba, is expected to make a cameo appearance against some of the upcoming players at the final.

The Asoju Oba Cup, which started in 1968, as an annual competition, financed by the late Sir Molade Okoya-Thomas, in commemoration of his installation as the Asoju Oba of Lagos by the late King of Lagos, Adeyinka Oyekan, has churned out top stars, including Musa for the country.

According to the chairman of the Lagos State Table Tennis Association (LSSTA), Tunji Lawal, the presence of Musa would surely inspire the athletes competing, while there are plans to partner with the former Commonwealth champion to develop the sport across Lagos.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .