By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police Mr Hakeem Odumosu, has revealed that more suspects have been arrested by the Police in connection with the murder of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga.

The CP while parading some suspects before select Journalists at the command headquarters in Ikeja, on Wednesday said briefly that the Command has arrested more suspects in connection with the murder of Mr Atanga.

“ We have arrested more suspects and have established a case of conspiracy in the murder ” he said.

Atanga’s murder went viral few days after he was declared missing by his family and his lifeless body was discovered in an inn on the Lagos Island with wounds all over his body.

Few days after his body was discovered, the police arrested Chidinma Ojukwu , a 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos who confessed that she stabbed Ataga to death.

Few days after her confession, a video went viral on Monday where Chidinma vehemently denied killing Atanga, claiming that she did the initial confession under duress.

The recent video of her denial forced the House of Representatives to warn the police that Chidinma Ojukwu must not die in their custody. However, during the Wednesday parade ,Odumosu assured the public that police would not compromise in the case describing Chidinma’s new claim that she is not responsible for the murder as an “afterthought”. Earlier, Odumosu who paraded a total number 1320 miscreants/hoodlums ,said they were raided at various locations across the state and many dangerous weapons, suspected hard drugs and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from them. “The Command wishes to reiterate its determination and commitment to harness all available means of reducing crimes and social vices in Lagos State as required of the Police. “In totality, from the month of May, 2021 till date, the command arrested 66 suspected armed robbers,72 suspected cultists and 47 murder suspects. In addition, the Command recovered 110 arms, 125 ammunition of various calibres while it recovered eight stolen vehicles. “Interestingly, the Command was able to foil 46 cases of armed robbery in the state. The Command, within the period under review, was able to charge 151 suspects to court amongst whom were 15 cultists/armed robbers.

