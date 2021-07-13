Ataoja of Osogboland, Oba Jimoh, Oyetunji (Olaonipekun Larooye II), has announced dates for the activities lined up to mark the 2021 edition of the Osun Osogbo festival.

The festival is over 600 year old international heritage cultural tourism event celebrated as the annual sacrifice to the Osun River goddess.

The two-week long festival will commence on Monday, August 2 with the traditional cleansing of the town, called ‘Iwopopo’, which is followed in three days by the lighting of the 500-year-old 16-point lamp, called ‘Ina Olojumerindinlogun’.

A statement by the Managing Consultant to the Osun Osogbo Festival, Toye Arulogun, further disclosed that Monday, August 9 is scheduled for ‘Iboriade’, a unique assemblage and display of the crowns of the past Ataojas of Osogbo, for blessings, explaining that the event would be led by the sitting Ataoja of Osogbo, the Arugba, Yeye Osun and a committee of priestesses.

