From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Dr. Ibrahim Arabi, National Coordinator, Agricultural Transformation Agenda Support Programme (ATASP-1) has said that the programme’s mandate was to improve food and nutritional security in the country to support human existence and survival.

Arabi said this in a keynote address in Nsukka on Friday during the 1st Biennial International conference organized by the Faculty of Agriculture University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) with the theme: “Tropical Agricultural Rebirth in a Changing World.”

He said ATAPS-1 also had the objective to enhance incomes and shared wealth of the programme with beneficiaries on a sustainable basis through rice, cassava sorghum value chain.

“The main objective of government in establishing the programme is to improve food and nutritional security in the country, which would support human existence, survival and bring down high cost of food commodities in the market.p

“Enhance incomes and shared wealth of the programme beneficiaries on a sustainable basis through rice, cassava sorghum value chain.

“Other objectives of the programme include creating jobs and improving rural infrastructures for farmers,” he said.

Arabia said further that the programme is funded by African Development Bank (AfDB) the programme were being implemented in seven states in the country.

He explained that ATASP-1 was expected to attract private sector investment, reduce post-harvest losses, as well as add value to local agricultural produce, develop rural infrastructure and enhance access to financial services.

He commended the UNN faculty of agriculture for the conference and its numerous contributions towards achieving food security in the country.

In a remark, Prof Peter Ezeaku, Dean, Faculty of Agriculture, UNN said that the conference is designed to provide productivity opportunities for academics and practitioners from interdisciplinary fields of tropical agriculture agribusiness, crop and livestock production, etc.

“This conference’s theme is very appropriate, particularly at this crucial time when developing countries are in dire need of food security and alternative sources of income to drive the economy.

“The conference is designed to provide productivity opportunities for academics and practitioners from interdisciplinary fields of tropical agriculture agribusiness, resource and environmental economics and policy, crop and livestock production, among others to meet and share expertise and ideas in related disciplines.

“This broad thematic area provides practical and theoretical information on sustainable tropical agriculture, which is hoped to promote and raise awareness, particularly to the future generations in the areas of agricultural development, nutrition, and food security with the intention to tackle the challenges of food insecurity for the growing number of the world population,” he said.

Also in a remark, Prof. Charles Igwe, Vice Chancellor, UNN said that the conference theme is very apt and a bold step in the right direction, stating that it would improve agricultural education and food security in the country.

“This event is a significant activity of the faculty of agriculture whose objective is to improve agricultural education in Nigeria as an efficient channel for agricultural production that contributes to food security and high-quality food for global consumption.

“Again, the conference is aimed to be a platform for researchers, scientists, and students from both UNN and other higher education and research institutions to present their beneficial research works related to the conference’s theme,” he said.

The VC while thanking the conference presenters and participants, expressed optimism that the event will bring valuable benefits and practical applications for sustainable development in tropical agriculture and food security.

Speaking, Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State who was represented by Mr Matthew Idu, the commissioner for agriculture in the state commended the organisers of the conference.

Ugwuanyi however urged faculties of agriculture in universities in the country to do more researches on practical ways in achieving food security in the country.

“The academics should find more practical approaches towards achieving food security in the country as what Nigerians are looking to see is result that will take agriculture to the next level,” he said.

Earlier, Prof Augustine Ani, Chairman of the occasion in his opening remarks said that agriculture holds great potential for the Nigerian economy despite the various global changes militating against food production which he said is threatening man’s existence and survival.

He said that the conference would among other things help to midwife the desired agricultural rebirth in the changing world.