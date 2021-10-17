From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Vice Chancellor of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, Prof Muhammad Abdul’azeez, has expressed gratitude to the alumni association of the university for actively contributing to the development of society.

Speaking at ATBU National Alumni Stakeholders Conference held on Saturday in Bauchi, the VC urged the alumni to continue to carry each other along in their undertakings.

The VC, who was represented by Nasiru Lawal Abdullahi, commended the university’s alumni for making an impact in their various fields of endeavours around the world.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

He expressed gratitude to every one of them present for sparing time to be at the conference.

‘A decade ago, our university was a small and struggling institution. Today, our graduates have widely spread in major areas of influence in society.

‘I would like to appreciate your efforts in the development of our society and justifying the years spent by you at this esteemed university,’ he said.

‘I would like to praise the multiple roles played by you in society.

‘Many of you hold key positions of major influence in society.

‘I would like to appreciate your efforts in the development of our society and justifying the years spent by you at this esteemed university.’

Abdul’azeez disclosed that ATBU has a long-established tradition of staying in touch with its graduates, a development he stated led the Governing Council of the University to establish an Alumni Relations Division in August 2017.

He said the division has created linkages and established mutual relationships between the university and its alumni, making it an association of partners in progress.

‘We know that it takes a lot to take time out of your busy schedule to come over. I believe that the experience you will take home will be worth the time you have spared,’ he said.

‘I believe that our university has become one of the great institutions our graduates can be proud of despite one or two challenges due to some contemporary issues such as insecurity, economy, and others.

‘It gives me immense pleasure to welcome you all on the auspicious occasion of institution’s national alumni Association Stakeholders Conference. A day like today is very important for us, as it provides us with the opportunity to meet with many of our graduates after a long time as well as provides them with a chance to meet each other, former lecturers and other members of the university. It also enables the alumni to notice the changes and developments in the university,’ he said.

In his welcome address, the National President of the ATBU Alumni Association, Kabiru Wada Katagum, said that the conference was organised to bring the members together to discuss issues affecting the university and how to intervene to address them.

Katagum said that having received training for the university and being its representatives across the country, the alumni members must look inward to understand the situation of the university and appreciate what the management is doing as partners in progress.

The ATBU Alumni Association president also commended the university for creating an alumni relations division, stressing that it would foster a positive relationship between the two bodies in the development of the instruction.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .