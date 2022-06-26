From Paul Orude Bauchi

The Governing Council of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi has appointed Hajiya Aisha Idris as the acting Registrar of the institution.

This was contained in a press release issued by Abdulkadir Y. Shehu on behalf of Director of Public Relations of the university.

Idris’ appointment followed the exit of the substantive Registrar, Dr. Ahmad Garba Hassan, who served in that capacity for six years.

Until her appointment, Hajiya Aisha was the Deputy Registrar in charge of Senior Staff Establishment and Alumni Relations Division of the university.

She joined the services of the university as Senior Assistant Registrar in 1997 and was promoted to the rank of Deputy Registrar in 2005

A graduate of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Hajiya Aisha holds a Bachelor of Science degree in International Studies, a Master’s degree in Development Studies as well as a Master of Science degree in Political Science.

According to the release, the appointment is with immediate effect pending the appointment of a substantive registrar.