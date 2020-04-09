PAUL ORUDE, Bauchi

Worried by the rising cost of hand sanitisers, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, ATBU, Bauchi, has donated six cartons of hand sanitisers manufactured by pharmacists of the university to the National Correction Services in the state.

Making the donation at the Bauchi Medium Security Custodian Centre on Thursday, the vice-chancellor, Professor Mohammad Abdulazeez, said that the gesture was in fulfilment of the university’s mandate of community service.

Abdulazeez explained that through the University mandate of research, it has been able to fabricate ventilators, sanitisers among other things to fight the spread the deadly Coronavirus.

The VC said that the decision to donate the hand sanitisers to the Correctional Service was borne out of its concern for the rising cost of sanitisers since the outbreak of Covid-19.

He said the Correctional Service is a place that people visit on a daily basis hence the university deemed it fit to donate the sanitisers to prevent the virus from infecting inmates and staff.

“We really appreciate the efforts that the Nigerian Correctional Service is making in the country. They are part of us and as the management of ATBU feel we should support their efforts, that is why we are making this donation,” Professor Abdulazeez said.

Receiving the six cartons of hand sanitisers, the deputy comptroller Sulieman Inuwa, thanked ATBU for the donation, saying it would go a long way in the prevention of Covid-19.

Inuwa, who is in charge of the Bauchi Medium Security Custodian Centre, assured that the hand sanitisers would be put to maximum use to help check the spread of Covid-19.

Earlier, while officially presenting the sanitisers to the VC for onward donation to organisations in the state, Mrs Elizabeth Away, chief pharmacist, ATBU Medical Centre, explained that the item produced by pharmacists at the university followed World Health Organization (WHO) set standard.

Awa assured that the ATBU hand sanitiser has 99.9 chances of killing bacteria, germs and other agents that cause infectious diseases.