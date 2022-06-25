From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Governing Council of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi has appointed Hajiya Aisha Idris as Acting Registrar of the University.

This was contained in a press release issued by Abdulkadir Y. Shehu on behalf of the University’s Director Public Relations

Idris’ appointment follows the exit of the substantive Registrar, Dr. Ahmad Garba Hassan who served in that capacity for the past six years, the release disclosed.

It stated that until her appointment, Hajiya Aisha was the Deputy Registrar incharge of Senior Staff Establishment and Alumni Relations Division of the University.

She joined the services of the University as Senior Assistant Registrar in 1997 and was promoted to the rank of Deputy Registrar in the year 2005

A graduate of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Hajiya Aisha holds a Bsc in International Studies , a Masters Degree in Development Studies as well as, an MSc in Political Science.

Hajiya Aisha Idris also possessed a Postgraduate Diploma in Education and has bagged several awards.

A Fellow, Public Administration and Management Development Institute,

Fellow, African International Institute of Business Valuers and Management and member of Association of Nigerian Universities Professional Administrators, she started her working career with the Bauchi State Government as Information Officer in the year 1991 and rose through the ranks before she joined the service of the University.

According to the release, the appointment is with immediate effect pending the appointment of a substantive Registrar.