Association of Telephone Cable TV and Internet Subscribers (ATCIS), a leading subscribers’ advocacy group ,has expressed willingness to collaborate with the regulator in the promotion of the rights of telecoms subscribers in the country.

A statement by its President, Prince Sina Bilesanmi, who spoke at a meeting with NCC in Abuja, said the group also request the regulator , the Nigeria Communication Commission( NCC) to make MNOs grant subscribers voice and data-free day on every October 1, Nigeria’s Independence Day, as a way of appreciating the subscribers, who are one of the most important stakeholders in the telecoms industry. .

He said: “ATCIS called on the regulators such asNCC, FCCPC, especially NBC, to put an end to such impunity by the pay-TV operators. Concerned ministries and our upper & lower legislature should rise up and support the vision of ATCIS, which is to be the main voice for the protection of the interests and rights of millions of telephone, cable TV and internet subscribers.“We believe that working together will also bring the regulator closer to its core stakeholders (consumers)”.

He also appealed to NCC to reduce tariffs of data and voice services, and to ensure affordable and reliable Internet service for subscribers.

The advocacy group also appeal to the Commission to ensure there is no automatic fixed charge and non-charges for drop calls.

Responding, the NCC said, though the demands brought forward by ATCIS to the Commission are multidimensional, it was ready to collaborate with any stakeholder that offer suggestions that may move the industry forward. He stressed that industry collaboration is part of the Commission’s 8-Point Agenda.