Member of Adogun Atele Family, the judicially affirmed owners of Itele-Awori in the Ado/Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State have maintained that they have not sold any portion of their family land to the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo or his farm, Obasanjo Farms Nigeria Limited.

The family stated that neither the former President nor his farm has any land in Itele-Awori as both the High Court and the Court of Appeal have voided the title Obasanjo Farms Nigeria Limited purportedly acquired from Ogungbemi Alagbeji family.

The family urged the former President to rectify his title with the family through their lawyer, Chief Victor Odunaiya.

The family is a statement disclosed that Obasanjo Farms Nigeria Limited purportedly acquired land in Itele from Chief Raufu Ilo, Chief Tijani Olugbode, Muritala Fatoyinbo, Alhaji Jimoh Arowolo, Chief Samuel Olatunji Asorobi, Aminu Bamishebi, Obi Ajiboye and Jubrilla Bamisebi, all members of Ogungbemi Alagbeji descendants’ Family.

The statement added that the titles on Itele land purportedly conferred on Obasanjo Farms Nigeria Limited have been nullified and declared null and void by virtue of the judgment of Ogun State High Court and that of the Court of Appeal delivered in Appeal No- CA/IB/19/2014 and Appeal No- Ca/IB/367/2014 respectively.