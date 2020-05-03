Following the commencement of payment of money to Nigerian Athletes through the Athletes Relief Fund set up by Youth and Sports Development Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare, to cushion the effect of Covid-19, commendation have poured in from the beneficiaries.

In an emotional letter written to Dare on behalf of Special Sports Athletes, Paralympian Ifeayi Christian said: “I want to thank you for all the efforts and diligence you have put in towards bettering the welfare of Nigerian athletes. On behalf of my colleagues, I want to sincerely appreciate the gesture of payment of relief fund to the athletes. May God bless you as you continue to lead the campaign for the improvement of athletes welfare.”

Speaking in the same vein, Adeseye Ogunlewe Junior said: “I wish to say a big thank you to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development for the gesture of paying N50, 000 to athletes through the Sports Relief Fund. We are most grateful.”