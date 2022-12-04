From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Foreign athletes from West African countries of Ghana, Ivory Coast and Benin Republic have arrived Asaba for the 21st National Sports Festival (NSF) tagged Delta 2022.

Chairman of the publicity sub-committee of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Charles Aniagwu disclosed this on Saturday while giving updates on the on going event. Aniagwu who is the Commissioner for Information in Delta State, said athletes were still being expected from Niger Republic and Cameroon.

Recall that Minister of Youths and Sport, Sunday Dare, had announced that foreign athletes would participate in the 21st NSF.

Aniagwu clarified that the foreign athletes won’t be competing for the kind of medals that contingents of the various participating states are competing for.

He said they were invited to spice up the games and inspire those considered to be local athletes.