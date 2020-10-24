Nigerian athletes have lamented the crisis rocking the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), and tasked the federation to put its house in order and give them quality leadership.

The athletes took to social media to vent their anger, complaining about lack of welfare and events for them.

The AFN and the supervisory sports ministry had been at loggerheads after a faction led by Olamide George, the federation’s vice president suspended the president, Ibrahim Gusau, which forced the Gusau-led board to declare autonomy from the ministry at a congress in Awka, Anambra State, last December.

Gusau dragged the sports ministry to the Federal High Court in Abuja, with the court ruling, on July 1, that he remained the AFN president.

The Appeal Court also affirmed the High Court ruling, throwing out the sports ministry’s appeal for lacking merit, on September 25.

“As we are protesting and asking for reforms for our great country, I am peacefully protesting for a better management of athletics by the AFN, because Nigerian athletes deserve better #EndSARS #Endbadgovernance,” 2019 African Games 100metres gold medallist, Raymond Ekevwo, wrote on Facebook.”