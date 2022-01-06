By Monica Ihaeakam

Nigeria’s former track and field athletes have embarked on a fundraising venture towards giving their late coach and colleague Brown Ebewele a befitting burial.

January 27 -30 has been fixed for the funeral ceremony for the late Commissioner for Sports in Edo State who died on December 31, 2021, in Warri, Delta State.

As of the time of filing this report, the sum of N830, 000 has been raised for the course.

Olympian Moses Orode Oyiki, who is spearheading the fundraising which was initially geared towards celebrating the late former Athletics Federation of Nigeria Technical Director while he was alive, will now be channeled towards helping the family he left behind.

“I understand that the funeral ceremony of late Coach Brown Ebewele has been fixed for 27th – 30th January 2022. I started a fundraiser towards the celebration of his short but eventful and colorful life on 04/01/2022.

“I understand that he was hospitalized for quite a long time so we have his immediate family in mind too.