There are five fixtures today and the day begins with Athletic Club vs Elche CF. These two teams played out a thriller in last season’s Copa del Rey, back when Elche CF were still in LaLiga SmartBank. It went all the way to penalties, where the Basque side prevailed to kickstart their run to the cup final. If this weekend’s game provides similar levels of entertainment then it’ll be well worth tuning in for.

LaLiga Santander then stays in the Basque Country for the next three of today’s fixtures. The next game is Deportivo Alavés vs Atlético Madrid, a fixture that Diego Simeone’s side have struggled in in the past but a fixture that they’ll be looking to win in order to keep up their title charge. Next up is SD Eibar vs Granada CF, a game that SD Eibar fans love as they’ve won their past six meetings against the Andalusian outfit. Then, it’s Real Sociedad vs CA Osasuna on Sunday evening for a regional rivalry that sees current CA Osasuna coach Jagoba Arrasate return to the Reale Arena to face his former team.

After that run of action in the Basque Country, the final Sunday game is between SD Huesca and FC Barcelona at the Estadio El Alcoraz in Aragon. This will be just the second time that Barça play a LaLiga Santander match there, but they didn’t win on their last visit.