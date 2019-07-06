The LaLiga Santander 2019-20 season kicks off on August 17 with the standout encounter being the clash between Athletic Club and FC Barcelona, at San Mames.

Not only are Barçelona the reigning LaLiga Santander champions, but both sides are among just three sides to have never been relegated from the top flight in their history.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico de Madrid, last-season’s second-placed finishers, kick-off their season with a Madrid derby at home to Getafe CF, while Real Madrid begin the first full season of the ‘the second Zidane era’ with a tricky trip to face Iago Aspas’ RC Celta at Balaidos.

The first El Clasico of the season, which will see Barça host Real Madrid at the Camp Nou, will take place on October 27 (Matchday 10), while the reverse fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu will be on March 1 (Matchday 26).

Every LaLiga season is filled with exciting derby matches and this year is no exception. The historic Basque derby between Athletic Club and Real Sociedad is scheduled for September 1 (Matchday 3) at San Mames, while the Madrid derby (Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid) will follow later that month on September 29 (Matchday 7) at the Wanda Metropolitano. The first Seville derby of the season, widely known as El Gran Derbi, will see Real Betis host Sevilla FC on November 10 (Matchday 13). Heading over to the East coast, Levante UD will entertain Valencia CF in the Valencian derby on December 8 (Matchday 16), while the RCD Espanyol will host champions FC Barcelona in the Barcelona derby on January 5 (Matchday 19).