World Athletics, the world governing body of athletics, on Tuesday said it has ratified Geoffrey Kamworor’s world half marathon record of 58 minutes 01 seconds.

In a sensational run, Kamworor removed 22 seconds from the previous record at the Copenhagen Half Marathon on Sept. 15.

He was tantalisingly close to breaking the event’s 58-minute barrier.

It was an apt setting for the 26-year-old Kenyan who won the first of his three successive world half marathon titles in the streets of the Danish capital in 2014.

Covering the first five kilometres in 13:53, just outside world record pace, Kamworor upped the tempo to reach 10 kilometres in 27:34, four seconds inside his stated target.

He was in front alone by the 11-kilometre mark, but did not slow down.

The Kenyan reached 15 kilometres in 41:05, the fastest time ever recorded for that distance and a stunning 11 seconds inside sub-58 minute pace.

His pace dropped over the waning stages but he still reached 20 kilometres in 55:00, another world best.

He was just a few metres from the finish line as the clock moved to 58 minutes before stopping at 58:01.

“It is very emotional for me to set this record,” said Kamworor, who also won back-to-back world cross country titles in 2015 and 2017.

“And doing it in Copenhagen, where I won my first world title, adds something to it.”

World Athletics said in a statement to announce the ratification that the previous record of 58:23 was set by Zersenay Tadese in Lisbon in 2010.

World Athletics is the new name for the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).(NAN)