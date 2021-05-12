From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Following the recent approval granted by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to the Atiba University, Oyo, Oyo State, the school on Wednesday sought qualified candidates for admission into the full-time mode of Law and 13 other new programmes in the main campus of the university located in Oyo township with effect from the 2020/2021 academic session.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Sunday Olawale Okeniyi, told journalists in Kaduna that young Nigerians can now pursue careers in Law, Nursing Science, Public Health, Accounting, Theatre Arts, Medical Laboratory Science and other programmes for the 2029/2022 academic session.

The academic bigwig encouraged prospective applicants to take advantage of the newly approved courses in seeking admission for the University Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and/or Direct Entry (DE) mode of entry in any course of their choice.

According to him, ‘sequel to the recent approval granted by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to the University for the establishment of a full-time mode of Law programme and 13 other new Programmes in the main campus of the university located in Oyo township in Oyo State, commencing with effect from the 2020/2021 academic session, I want to encourage prospective applicants to take advantage of this in seeking admission for the University Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and/or Direct Entry (DE) mode of entry in any course of their choice.’

He said they can choose from LL.B Law, B.Sc. Public Health, B.Sc. Transport Management, B.Sc. Physics with Electronics, B.Sc. Physiology, B.Sc. Entrepreneurship, B.Sc. Hotel Management &Tourism, B.Sc. International Relations, B.Sc. Marketing, B.Sc. Public Administration, B. Agric. Agricultural Extension and Rural Development, BLIS Library and Information Science, B.A Theatre Arts and B.Sc. Ed.

Others are Educational Management, Nursing Science, Medical Laboratory Science, Microbiology, Biology, Biochemistry, Computer Science, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Accounting, Banking & Finance, Economics, Business Administration, Sociology, English Language, Political Science, Criminology & Security Studies and Psychology.

Speaking further on this, the VC said that applications are being invited from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the courses mentioned above, which are all NUC approved Programmes for the 2020/2021 Academic Session.

He further clarified that all applicants for the UTME admission must possess five SSCE credits pass or it’s equivalent at a maximum of 2 sittings in the subjects relevant to their courses including English Language and Mathematics while those for Direct Entry must have at least a pass in 2 relevant subjects in JUPEB, IJMB, Cambridge A-Level and other related Programmes including the requirements for the UTME admission mode.

He further advised all eligible candidates, who scored a minimum of 160 marks in the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to apply irrespective of their most preferred choice institution.

He said that all candidates who have been offered admission in any other institution and have accepted need not apply not to seek admission into the university.

He further reiterated that all candidates are required to change their institutions of choice to Atiba University (AU), Oyo if they have not done so and ensured their eligibility for admission by checking the University’s website (www.atibauniversity.edu.ng) for the admission requirements, mode of payment including completing and submitting the University Admission Application Form online; and printing out a copy of the Form.

‘Dynamism, quality academic instructions, efficient leadership and management are the bedrock of administrative architecture at the University.

‘I want to advise prospective candidates to explore this opportunity, as the closing date for admission, payment, completion and submission of the application form online is Thursday, May 27, 2021, while the matriculation ceremony will take place on Friday, May 28, 2021, just as we continue to work hard towards making Atiba University a Centre of Excellence in all ramifications,’ he said.