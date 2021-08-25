Atiba University, Oyo, has entered into partnership with New Horizon Systems Solutions Limited, in its quest to fulfil the mandate of being a repository creator and disseminator of knowledge as well as producing highly qualified graduates equipped with core ICT skills.

At the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between both establishments, Atiba University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sunday Okeniyi, said the partnership would provide a life-long platform to empower its students with core IT skills needed to make a difference in a world where technology has taken predominance over every sector.

He also expressed his optimism on the ability of the partnership to enhance capacity building for both staff and students of the university. He said the students needed these international certification to give them an edge over graduates from other Nigerian universities.

Okeniyi said the partnership would not only benefit the university community, but will also be extended to Oyo community, Nigeria and the world at large. The vice chancellor also said the university is currently operating with its full operational licence as a private university issued to her by the National Universities Commission (NUC) in April, 2021.

Chief Sales and Marketing Manager, New Horizons Systems Solutions Limited, Dr. Biodun Olaoye said the organisation was at the university to contribute to its vision of empowering her students in IT skills so as to enhance their employability upon graduation, enabling the university staff to benefit from this entrepreneurial venture/skill, and complementing the efforts of the university by boosting her Atiba Model Brand.