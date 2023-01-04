From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Bauchi Emirate Council has removed Alhaji Muhammad Bello Kirfi as the Wazirin Bauchi, a senior Councilor in the Emirate.

This was contained in a letter dated January 3, 2023, from the Bauchi Emirate Council.

“I am directed to refer to a letter received from the Ministry of Local Government Affairs of reference No: MLG/LG/S/72/T dated 30th December 2022,” the letter signed by Alhaji Shehu Mudi Muhammad, the Council Secretary, stated.

“The content of the said letter indicated your disloyalty and disrespect to the Executive Governor of the State and the Government.

“It therefore directed for your removal with immediate effort.

“In view of the above, you are hereby removed from office as the Wazirin Bauchi and also a Council Member of Bauchi Emirate”

This is the second time that Kirfi, former minister of Special Duties in the Presidency during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s first tenure, is being penalised as the Councilor of the Emirate.

The first was during the tenure of the former Governor Mohammad Abubakar when he was suspended but was subsequently restored by the incumbent Governor Bala Mohammed, the Kauran Bauchi.

Kirfi, a major player in the political circle of Bauchi State, clocked 90 years last week.

A revered elder statesman, Octogenarian was reportedly instrumental in dislodging immediate past Governor Mohammed Abubakar from Government House, Bauchi from getting a second tenure as he lost the 2019 governorship election to the incumbent governor.

He allied with former Speaker Yakubu Dogara, incumbent Governor Bala Mohammed and some political heavyweights to work against his second-term tenure bid.

An insider who pleaded anonymity said Kirfi, an ally of Abubakar Atiku, the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP allegedly had a clandestine meeting with some stakeholders of the party from the 20 local governments of the state on the forthcoming general election.

Kirfi was alleged to have told those at the meeting to vote for Atiku for President and the All Progressives Congress, APC gubernatorial candidate, Air Marshal Saddique Abubakar, retired for governor.

His daughter is the current Commissioner for Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, Hajiya Sa’adatu Kirfi.