Presidential candidate of the PDP Atiku Abubakar has arrived in Asaba, Delta State in continuation of his campaign tour.

Atiku touched down at the Asaba Airport at about 12 noon where an overwhelming crowd of party faithful and support groups welcomed him. He is expected to hold meetings with traditional rulers at the Unity Hall, Government House.

Meanwhile, the Stephen Keshi Stadium, where the campaign rally will hold, is almost filled by enthusiastic supporters who are patiently waiting for the August guests.

The state government had late Wednesday declared a public holiday for residents to turn out in large numbers for the campaign rally.

At the moment, public schools and some private schools are shut.

